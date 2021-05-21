Bank of Nova Scotia Has $83.37 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $83,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.26 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

