Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $73,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after acquiring an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after acquiring an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Shares of FIS opened at $149.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

