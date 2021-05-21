Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 965,273 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4,252.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discovery were worth $42,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.85 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

