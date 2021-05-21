Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 502,893 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,893 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.36 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

