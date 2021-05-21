Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.08.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$123.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.27. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$63.62 and a 52 week high of C$123.39. The company has a market cap of C$79.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

