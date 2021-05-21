Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

