Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

