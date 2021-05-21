Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

