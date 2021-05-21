Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 352,920 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,920 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.77% of National Instruments worth $43,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

