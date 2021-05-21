Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $33.96 Million Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 525.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269,551 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vedanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 96,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

