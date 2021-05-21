Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $27.39 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.14% of CEVA worth $27,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 19.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $5,775,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.