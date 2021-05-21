Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.22% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 91,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

