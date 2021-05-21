Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,149,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FROG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

