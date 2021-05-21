Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. Baidu has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CLSA increased their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.17.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

