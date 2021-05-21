Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. Baidu has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CLSA increased their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.17.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Earnings History and Estimates for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.