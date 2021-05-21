B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

METC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

METC opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

