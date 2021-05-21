B. Riley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.
NYSE:LNC opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.19.
In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
