B. Riley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.

NYSE:LNC opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

