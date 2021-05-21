B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

