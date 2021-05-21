Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Azimut Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.