AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. AXT reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial boosted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 million, a PE ratio of -331.89 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

