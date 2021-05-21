Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

