Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,967.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Axe has a market capitalization of $484,491.24 and approximately $67,967.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.01167089 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000212 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

