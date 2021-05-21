Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,500,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

