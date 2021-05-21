Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

