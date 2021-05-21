Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

