AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.14.

AZO stock opened at $1,471.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,269.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

