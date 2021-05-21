AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

