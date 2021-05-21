Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $1,357.01 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,357.01 or 0.03751162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 51% against the dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $8.59 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.37 or 0.00974051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.71 or 0.08764750 BTC.

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

