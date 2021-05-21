Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Piers Lewis Acquires 75,000 Shares

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) insider Piers Lewis bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$21,375.00 ($15,267.86).

Aurumin Company Profile

Aurumin Limited explores for gold properties. The company primarily focuses on exploring the Mt Dimer project consisting of approximately 290 square kilometers of tenements, which include 11 granted and 5 applications; and Mount Palmer project comprising 136 square kilometers of tenements that cover 5 granted and 2 applications located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aurumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.