Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$9.54.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.68.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.