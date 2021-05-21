Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.25 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 46,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,477,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

