Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £9,931.68 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,931.68 ($12,975.80).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,006 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,895.58 ($15,541.65).

BOOM opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 631.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.55. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market cap of £94.35 million and a PE ratio of -36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

