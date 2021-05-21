Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

