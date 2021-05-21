Atlas Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.50 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $934,702.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00406610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00200369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00941935 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

