Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AC stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AC. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

