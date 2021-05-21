Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

