Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.90 ($24.59) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

