AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

NYSE AMK opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.38 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $507,680.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,154. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.