AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $1,608,100.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,243.38 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMK. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

