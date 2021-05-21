Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

