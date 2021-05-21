ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.19. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.63. ASM International has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.