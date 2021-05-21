ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

