Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.85.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,867. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

