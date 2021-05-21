Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. 6,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,110. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of -832.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.87.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

