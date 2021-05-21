Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,651 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.