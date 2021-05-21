Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.98. 101,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,169. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

