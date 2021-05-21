Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.13.

Netflix stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.45. 49,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

