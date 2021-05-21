Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $279.89. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,470. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

