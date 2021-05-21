Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

