Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.9% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,786. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

