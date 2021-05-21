Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $8.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.49 billion and the lowest is $8.41 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,613 shares of company stock worth $26,072,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.